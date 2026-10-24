Legendary former WXYZ VP & General Manager Jim Osborn passes away at 96

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Jim Osborn, the legendary former vice president and general manager of WXYZ-TV during the 1970s, passed away on October 20 in California. He was 96 years old.

Osborn served as vice president and general manager of WXYZ-TV from 1972 to 1979. During his tenure, WXYZ-TV, then owned and operated by ABC, grew into the top-rated station in the Detroit market and became recognized as one of the nation's powerhouse television stations.

Colleagues remember Osborn for his unwavering commitment to journalism, determination, and sense of humor. He understood the importance of both the work and the people behind it, earning a reputation for building strong teams and recruiting exceptional talent across the station.

"Jim was a dynamic and innovative general manager who led WXYZ Channel 7 during the '70s and helped make it one of the strongest ABC stations in the country," said Mike Murri, Regional VP & WXYZ-WMYD General Manager.

Osborn's leadership helped shape the station's reputation for excellence and left a lasting impact on generations of journalists and broadcasters who followed.

After Channel 7, Osborn went on to work for KGO-TV in the San Francisco Bay Area in the 1980s, where he also left an enduring legacy.

