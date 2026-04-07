Lenawee County woman missing after going overboard in The Bahamas

(WXYZ) — Authorities in The Bahamas are searching for a missing Lenawee County woman who fell overboard over the weekend.

Lynette Hooker and her husband, Brian, from Onsted, were heading back to their yacht in poor conditions on Saturday night.

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Lenawee County woman missing in Bahamas after going overboard

Brian said that the two were on an 8-foot dingy in poor weather when Lynette fell overboard. She had the boat key, causing the engine to shut off on the dingy. He said the current carrier her away and he lost sight of her.

According to Brian, he had to paddle back to The Bahamas and reported her missing at 4 a.m. Sunday.

So far, rescuers say they haven't been able to find Lynette after a five-hour search.