Lenovo recalls ThinkPad laptops due to fire hazard

Lenovo is recalling its 14-inch fifth generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops.

An unfastened screw can damage the battery, causing overheating, which poses a fire hazard.

Laptops with manufacture dates from from December 2016 through October 2017 are included in the recall. The manufacturing date codes can be found on the bottom of the laptop.

Consumers should immediately visit this link to see if their laptop is included in the recall and for assistance in locating the nearest authorized repair center for inspection and repair.

If the laptop is included in the recall, stop using it immediately.

There have not been reports of overheating in the United States.