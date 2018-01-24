Les Misérables returning to Detroit with show at Fisher Theatre

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Tony Award-winning musical Les Misérables is returning to Detroit for a limited time with a run at Detroit's Fisher Theatre on February 27 - March 11.

The tour comes after a 2 1/2 year run on Broadway, and features new staging and reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo.

"I'm delighted that after a four year absence this glorious production is once again touring the major cities across North American and is more spectacular than ever," Cameron Mackintosh said.

Tickets are on sale now for the shows at Ticketmaster.com BroadwayinDetroit.com or by calling 800-982-2787. They start at $45.

The musical is set against the backdrop of 19th century France and tells the story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption.

It is the fifth longest-running Broadway show of all time.

Show times in Detroit will be at 8 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, Sunday at 7:30 p.m., plus Saturday and Sunday special matinees at 2 p.m.