Les Misérables returning to Detroit with show at Fisher Theatre

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Tony Award-winning musical Les Misérables is returning to Detroit for a limited time with a run at Detroit's Fisher Theatre on February 27 - March 11.
The tour comes after a 2 1/2 year run on Broadway, and features new staging and reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo.
"I'm delighted that after a four year absence this glorious production is once again touring the major cities across North American and is more spectacular than ever," Cameron Mackintosh said.
