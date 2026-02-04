Let's hear it: Where are the worst potholes in metro Detroit?

(WXYZ) — Potholes are appearing earlier than expected across metro Detroit roads and freeways because of the recent temperature fluctuations.

We're on pothole patrol, looking for some of the worst problem spots on our area roads.

If you want us to check out a pothole near you, email a photo and location to tips@wxyz.com.

Many of you have already started sounding off on problem potholes on our Facebook page.

Remember, you can always report potholes to MDOT for I, M or US routes by filling out an online form or calling their voicemail line.

CLICK HERE TO REPORT A POTHOLE TO MDOT

To report potholes on other roads, reach out to your county road commission or local municipality.

