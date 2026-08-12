7 News Detroit's 'Let's Talk' coming to Southfield on Aug. 18

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Next week, 7 News Detroit is bringing our Let's Talk series to Southfield, where we want to hear directly from you.

On Tuesday, August 18, we'll be at Bigalora (29110 Franklin Road) from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

If you live or work in the area -- come share what’s happening in your neighborhood, tell us about your biggest concerns, and let us know what matters most to you.

It's your voice and your community; we can't WAIT to see you on Tuesday.

You can learn more about our previous Let's Talk events at this link