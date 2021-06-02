License of Romulus child care facility revoked

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tonight, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has revoked the license of a child care facility operating in Romulus. The child care center was given a license in 2000 to operate and had no major violations.

"You can’t let the weight of the problem affect the way you handle kids," said State Rep. Kelly Brown.

LARA says on May 12, 2021, an incident happened at a child care facility in Romulus involving several children, one of which who was doing virtual learning. According to LARA, while the child was on the computer, a child care staff member was heard yelling, screaming and swearing. It was all recorded on the child’s computer. The staff member was heard saying: “It doesn’t matter. Sit your (expletive) down. Why would you sit there? Sit down, get back here and shut the (expletive) up.”

The staff member was also heard talking to two other children who wear saying, “I don’t want to hear a word out of either one of you. I’m going to bust you on the mouth.”

An investigation was launched. Several children who stayed at the child care facility were interviewed and found the staff member and the child care licensee frequently yelled at children using profanity and degrading language, and also hit the children with fly swatters and sprayed water at the children as a form of discipline.

Rep. Kelly Brown and three other representatives are currently working on legislation to help child care facilities and providers and says her heart goes out to the children involved in this case.

"There are certain infractions and fines that can stay on a record and sometimes a horrible infraction is viewed the same way a not so horrible infraction is as the state starts to lift restrictions and parents look for child care facilities there are certain things to look out for and to ensure you don’t put your child on the wrong hands," Brown said.

A good place for parents to start is Great Start Quality and you will find a lot of information there and what to look for.

If you are a parent and looking for a child care provider, visit https://www.michigan.gov/lara and look under child care licenses.