Lights bus tour, Menorah in the D, Motown Nutcracker coming to Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Holiday festivities continue in metro Detroit this weekend with a lights bus tour, the big menorah lighting, Cirque du Soleil's "‘Twas the Night Before” and more.

A movie site tour will take "8 Mile" fans through filming locations in Detroit on Saturday.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

8 Mile: The Movie Site Tour



Saturday 1 p.m.

Meeting point at Spkr Box at 200 Grand River Avenue in Detroit

It's been 20 years since the well-known Detroit movie "8 Mile" was released. Can you believe that? "8 Mile" fans will be taken to the many filming locations where the main character Rabbit, played by rapper Eminem, hung out as he attempted to become a rap star. The narrated tour will happen on a motorcoach bus, and will give visitors a chance to try a S’ghetti Sandwich from Mom’s Spaghetti.

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings; Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets



Friday 7 p.m. and Sunday 6 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons are hosting two games this weekend. They play the Sacramento Kings on Friday then the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators



Saturday 1 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Holly Jolly Holiday Lights Bus Tour



Friday 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Meeting point at Great Lakes Ace Hardware parking lot at 15819 Southfield Road in Allen Park

A motorcoach bus will make several stops in Detroit for a four-hour tour of lights and decorations around the city. Participants will be given time to spend at each location, with curbside drop-offs at various places including Campus Martius Park for ice skating, carriage rides, shopping and more. There will also be a food and beverage break. On the bus, there will be singers spreading cheer along the way. People are encouraged to wear their holiday gear and could win prizes.

Menorah in the D



Sunday 5 p.m.

Campus Martius Park at 800 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

A giant menorah was set up in downtown Detroit this week ahead of Menorah in the D. The annual event highlights Jewish identify, and the first of eight lightings will be held Sunday. People of all ages, religions and backgrounds are invited downtown to participate, organizers say.

"The Motown Nutcracker"



Saturday 7 p.m.

Music Hall Center for Performing Arts at 350 Madison Street in Detroit

Set in the late 1960s, this one-night event is a soulful twist on "The Nutcracker," incorporating classic Motown music from artists like Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross and Smokey Robinson. The story follows a young girl from Detroit named Diana who will take viewers down memory lane. Students from the Legacy Dance School will be joined by at least five other local dance schools to put on the show.

"Twas the Night Before"



Thursday 7:30 p.m.; Friday 7:30 p.m.; Saturday 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.; more show dates through Dec. 26

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

This weekend is Cirque du Soleil's first showing of "‘Twas the Night Before,” a spin on the classic poem "Twas the Night Before Christmas." It follows the journey of Isabella, a young girl who feels like she's outgrown a Christmas tradition. This show kicks off Thursday and runs through Dec. 26.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.