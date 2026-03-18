Limited-edition apparel drop will benefit family of MSU hockey director who passed away unexpectedly

A new limited-edition clothing drop from Kiwiclo, a local company that designs apparel for Detroit teams and players, is benefiting the family of a Michigan State hockey executive who passed away in January.

The college hockey features unique designs on t-shirts and sweatshirts for both Michigan and Michigan State hockey. Both teams are among the best in the nation.

Kiwiclo

The Michigan State apparel honors Dan Sturges, the Michigan State Director of Hockey Operations and former MSU hockey player, who passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 19, 2026.

Sturges played for the Spartans from 2005-2009 and was a member of the 2007 National Championship team. He returned to the university's hockey program in 2019.

Founder Merrick Weingarten said the company spoke with several players and staff members about Sturges, and "it became clear just how much of an impact Dan had on both the individuals around him and the Michigan State hockey program as a whole."

Kiwiclo

The designs for the Michigan State apparel include tributes to Sturges, including his jersey featured in multiple designs, and his famous phrase "Knees Bent Hockey" on the stick of the Spartan hockey player.

According to Weingarten, a portion of the proceeds from the drop will benefit Sturges' family.

The drop for both Michigan and Michigan State apparel will take place on Friday, March 20 at 11 a.m. on the Kiwiclo website.