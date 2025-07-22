Limited-edition Stormy Kromer cap honors Edmund Fitzgerald, raises funds for historical marker

(WXYZ) — November marks the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald, and an Upper Peninsula-based company is honoring it with a limited-edition cap.

Stormy Kromer, the iconic Midwestern heritage brand known for its wool caps, released a limited-edition Original Stormy Kromer Cap honoring the 50th anniversary of the sinking.

Stormy Kromer

The cap is a unique dark navy and black colorway with a custom patch commemorating the Edmund Fitzgerald.

Watch below: Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald: What makes the gales of November?

Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald: What makes the gales of November?

The cap went on sale Monday on the Stormy Kromer website and will be available through Aug. 10, 2025. It costs $60, and for each cap sold, $20 will be donated to Friends of the Fitz.

The Friends of the Fitz group is based in Superior, Wisconsin and is working to raise funds to purchase a Wisconsin Historical Marker to honor the 50th anniversary of the wreck. The Fitzgerald left Superior, Wisconsin on Nov. 9, 1975 on its way to Detroit on what would be its final voyage.

Stormy Kromer

“Stormy Kromer caps have weathered winter’s worst storms for over 120 years, and it feels deeply meaningful to honor the Fitzgerald in this way,” Stormy Kromer CEO Gina Thorsen said in a statement. “The story of the Fitzgerald is part of our regional identity. As a brand rooted in the Upper Peninsula and the Lake Superior region, we’re honored to support this community-driven effort.”

“This cap is more than just a piece of headwear — it’s a symbol of remembrance and respect. We’re grateful to partner with Stormy Kromer as we work to give Superior its own lasting tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald and its crew," Jenny Van Sickle, who is part of the Friends of the Fitz group, added.

You can purchase the cap here.