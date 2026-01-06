Limited spots remain for Detroit Free Press Marathon & International Half-Marathon, officials say

(WXYZ) — Detroit Free Press Marathon officials said there are limited spots available for several races, including the Marathon and International Half-Marathon.

Registration opened at midnight on Jan. 1, 2026, as the marathon's popularity has grown over the past few years.

In 2024, the marathon sold out for the first time, three months before the race. Then, last year, it sold out in March.

According to organizers, limited spots are available for the Detroit Free Press Marathon, Supreme Challenge, International Half-Marathon, and the Wonder International Challenge.

