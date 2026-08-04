DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The "Lincoln & Lattes" event returned to Michigan Central for the fourth straight year Tuesday, bringing together classic and modern Lincoln vehicles, their owners, and the stories behind them.

Watch Carli Petrus' report below

Lincoln & Lattes brings decades of automotive history to Michigan Central Station

Ted Ryan, Ford Archives and Heritage Brand Manager, said the gathering is a celebration of nearly every generation of the brand.

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"And this is where Lincoln owners and Lincoln Owner's Group have brought their cars to Michigan Central today to show off almost every generation of Lincoln over the years," Ryan said.

From vintage classics to today's luxury models, the event offered something for every kind of car lover.

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Richard Koop drove from Missouri to show off his four-door sedan and has been a member of the Lincoln Owner's Group since 1971.

"This is a four-door sedan, nothing special about it. They discontinued making it and we could never understand why because it's such a big luxurious car," Koop said.

When asked what makes Lincolns so special, Koop pointed to the brand's resilience.

"Well, first of all, if you know the history behind Lincoln. Ford Motor Company bought Lincoln in 1922, and it's got a history of ebbs and flows about the company in terms of its success and somewhat failures or problems they had with the car, and it seems like just about when the car was on its last leg, they would come back with another one," Koop said.

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The event also drew newer enthusiasts, like Ryan Randolph, who grew up surrounded by car culture.

"My whole family's into cars. It kind of started with hot wheels and it just kind of grew up from there," Randolph said.

Randolph doesn't own a Lincoln yet, but hopes to one day.

"Yeah have like an old school Lincoln to cruise around in, for sure," Randolph said.

For organizers, attracting the next generation of Lincoln fans is exactly the point.

"I came from a Lincoln family and I love seeing the number of Lincolns show up," Ryan said.

Beyond the beautifully restored cars, the event is about passing stories from one generation of enthusiasts to the next.

"A little bit of everything for Lincoln owners and to see them all bring their Lincoln's here and celebrate with us has just been special," Ryan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

