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Lincoln Park building suffers major damage after strong storms prompt tornado warning

Severe storms overnight brought a tornado warning to the southern parts of metro Detroit and left damage in its wake. In the area of Dix Highway and Outer Drive, our Ryan Marshall was at a building that houses a Subway, Family Dollar and more, where part of the top of the building was ripped off.
Lincoln Park building suffers major damage after strong storms prompt tornado warning
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(WXYZ) — Severe storms overnight brought a tornado warning to the southern parts of metro Detroit and left damage in its wake.

In the area of Dix Highway and Outer Drive, our Ryan Marshall was at a building that houses a Subway, Family Dollar and more, where part of the top of the building was ripped off.

See the latest update in the video below

Lincoln Park building suffers major damage after strong storms prompt tornado warning

In the aftermath, the top of the building was thrown to the ground and bricks were spread across the parking lot.

While it wasn't confirmed that there was a tornado, the 7 First Alert Weather Team did see rotation on the radar in the area of Lincoln Park.

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