Lincoln Park is getting its first recreational dispensary

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pleasantrees, a Michigan dispensary, will open a new Lincoln Park location this Friday. The new location will be serving both medical and recreational cannabis. According to its press release, this will be Lincoln Park's first recreational dispensary and one of a few in the downriver area.

The new dispensary location is 1504 John A Papalas Dr, and their hours Monday through Sunday are 10 a.m. to 9 .m. New customers will receive 30% off their purchases during its opening day.

Currently, Pleasantrees has retail locations in Hamtramck, Houghton Lake and East Lansing.

The cannabis company is based out of Harrison Township, and according to their press release, the company serves as Michigan's largest wholesaler of medical and recreational cannabis.