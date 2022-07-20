(WXYZ) — Lincoln Park police say a suspect is in custody after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend's 2-year-old child and leading police on a chase.

According to police, officers responded to a home around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday after a woman said she was arguing with her boyfriend, who then took off with her child inside.

Police say the two were arguing as they loaded up Arnold Segura's vehicle, and she had already put her 2-year-old child in the truck. Then, Segura allegedly pushed her away and left the area with her child.

According to police, Detroit, Wyandotte and Lincoln Park officers all encountered him in the vehicle, but he fled at a high rate of speed, and they stopped their pursuits due to safety reasons.

Eventually, officers from Lincoln Park, Wyandotte, River Rouge, Detroit, Ecorse, Melvindale and Michigan State Police all worked to locate Segura around 11:15 p.m. in Detroit. He was arrested, and the 2-year-old was returned unharmed.

