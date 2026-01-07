Lincoln Park man shot by police charged after allegedly charging at officers with box cutter

A 36-year-old Lincoln Park man has been charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer after he allegedly charged at officers while holding a box cutter over the weekend.

Steven Adelbert Strickland is charged with felonious assault and resisting a police officer. He was shot by officers in the arm.

Lincoln Park man shot by police after he allegedly charged at officers with box cutter

The situation started around 5 p.m. on Sunday when Allen Park and Lincoln Park officers were dispatched to Southfield Rd. and Roger Ave. for reports of a man armed with a box cutter.

Officers found Strickland and gave him commands to drop the weapon. Police say they also used a taser and a shotgun with non-lethal ammunition, but it did not deter Strickland, prosecutors said.

Strickland then allegedly approached the officers, and an officer opened fire, striking Strickland once in the arm.

He's expected to be arraigned on the charges on Wednesday afternoon. WXYZ will be covering the arraignment.