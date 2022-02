LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lincoln Park Police Department announced Thursday that Sgt. John Stearns passed away.

According to their Facebook post, Stearns has served the Lincoln Park community since 2008.

Visitation for Stearns will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. and the funeral service at 7 p.m. at Resurrection Church.

Stearns family asks that donations be made to the Michigan Human Society or the Officer Down Memorial in honor of the sergeant's memory.