Lincoln Park police investigating after newborn found dead

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Lincoln Park Police Department has launched an investigation into the death of a newborn. Lincoln Park City Manager James Krizan confirmed the discovery to 7 Action News on Sunday.

The baby was found dead Saturday evening on the city's south end, according to Mayor Thomas Karnes.

“I don’t know if it was born dead or alive,” Karnes said in an interview with The News Herald.

The newborn appeared to be discarded.

No additional information was immediately made available.

