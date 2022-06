(WXYZ) — Lincoln Park police are asking for the public's help to locate a 7-year-old boy who went missing last night.

Juan Delacruz, 7, was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Keppin at about 9:30 p.m.

The boy and his bike, which is purple, pink and black, are missing.

Juan is described as 4'9," and about 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln Park Police at 313-381-1800.