LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of Lincoln Park residents say their garbage can lids are being cracked or ripped off entirely during Priority Waste collections — and some say they have been waiting months for replacements.

Watch Carli Petrus' report below

Lincoln Park residents say garbage truck is breaking their trash can lids, attracting rats

Resident Carole Luginaski said she has been asking the city for a replacement since last October.

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"They were telling me that it was because of the machine and the way it lifts up to the garbage can truck that that's what causing the issue with breaking the lids on the garbage cans," Luginaski said.

After months of waiting, she and her husband built their own fix — a handmade sheet metal lid.

"See how it still doesn't keep all the- I get flies and that's why it stinks," Luginaski said.

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Neighbor Adam Crow, whose lid appeared to have recently cracked off, said the problem is widespread.

"You can jump in your car on garbage day, no matter where you go, most of the cans are broke," Crow said.

When his wife spotted a broken lid on the ground, Crow confirmed it was theirs.

"And I assume this is our lid?" his wife said.

"Yeah that's ours, they busted it," Crow said.

For some residents, the bigger concern is what happens after the lid is gone. They say open containers are attracting unwanted pests.

"The critters get in there, they crawl right up and get in the garbage cans and tear it all over the place," Luginaski said.

It is unclear whether residents should contact the City of Lincoln Park or Priority Waste for replacements. I reached out to both, asking whether they are aware of the complaints, why so many lids appear to be damaged, and why some residents say they have waited months for replacements.

At the time of this report, the city had not responded. A spokesperson for Priority Waste said the company is working to address the issue and provided a contact person for residents who need replacement cans.

For Luginaski, the solution is simple.

"Just I want a new garbage can," Luginaski said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

