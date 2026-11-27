LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — For some families, the holiday season wouldn't be complete without a trip to Fantasyland.

The Downriver tradition has been lighting up Lincoln Park for more than 60 years, and Sharon King has been part of it for almost as long.

"I have pictures from when I was little bitty one walking around here," King said.

The holiday tradition is deeply personal for her.

"It was very important to me when I had my daughter. She's been coming here her whole life," King said.

Now she's one of the many volunteers with the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce who help bring the display to life each year, complete with animatronics, holiday lights and pictures with Santa.

"When we see people from other places coming back to home to their favorite spot, it's really uplifting," King said.

Debbie VanCleave says she also grew up coming here, even helping her grandfather as a teen.

"When I was a teenager he used to bring me and my friends here to help set up things," VanCleave said.

Now she brings her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to experience the fun, as well as to volunteer.

"It's a labor of love. It's two and a half months of your life to assemble it," VanCleave said.

Another big part of the tradition is the Christmas trees donated by local businesses and families. Money raised from the display goes back into the community, with a different nonprofit benefiting each year. This year, it's the Lincoln Park Goodfellows.

"The Good Fellows help so many kids in Lincoln Park have a Christmas," King said.

But organizers say they also want to make sure every family has a chance to be part of the magic. That's why Fantasyland offers special sensory nights, with lower music volume and fewer people inside.

"I've been doing this for 20 years. I've seen so many families that the kids have a hard time standing in line," VanCleave said.

For Samantha Smith, those small changes make a big difference.

"I have a pretty complex special needs son. He's 14, his name is Tommy," Smith said.

The special nights give families like hers the chance to make holiday memories of their own.

"Just having that opportunity to have an environment that could be more quiet, that could be more inclusive with other people there who understand what you're going through. It means the world," Smith said.

Fantasyland opens Saturday, Nov. 28 at the Kennedy Memorial Building in Lincoln Park. It runs through Christmas Eve. Admission is $2, and pictures with Santa cost $5.

King says it is not only the generations of families that keep the event going but also all the local businesses that offer their support every year.

"It's a family tradition and it started so long ago and so many Lincoln Parkers just get so excited to be able to be here and come back year after year and generation after generation," King said.

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