Lingenfelter Collection hosting fall open house Oct. 11, benefiting The Pink Fund

(WXYZ) — Ken Lingenfelter will open up The Lingenfelter Collection for its fall open house on Saturday, Oct. 11, benefiting The Pink Fund.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Lingenfelter said the awareness is at the top of mind not only in October, but year-round.

WATCH BELOW: Cruising Woodward with Ken Lingenfelter during the 2025 Woodward Dream Cruise

Cruising Woodward during the 2025 Dream Cruise with Ken Lingenfelter

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., people can visit The Lingenfelter Collection's 15,000-square-foot warehouse stocked with incredible cars.

Lingenfelter Collection

Annual open houses are the only time the car collection is open to the public, with proceeds supporting charities. People can visit by donating any amount at the door.

The Collection includes exotics, Corvettes, and Muscle cars with a large focus from the Performance Company showcasing cars that we modify.

The Retail Gift Shop will be open, featuring a large selection of Lingenfelter Gear, Corvette Apparel, and Accessories. E-Ray apparel, Z06 Apparel, and all the generations of Corvette are represented.

The address is 7819 Lochlin Drive in Brighton.

Watch Ken Lingenfelter speak about The Pink Fund before the 2024 open house: