Watch Now
News

Actions

Lingenfelter Collection hosting this year's car fundraiser on April 20 to benefit American Cancer Society

The Lingenfelter warehouse in Brighton, Michigan, is a car enthusiast's dream. The facility is home to just about any and every kind of American classic, exotic, and customized vehicle.
Posted at 8:57 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 08:57:49-04

(WXYZ) — The Lingenfelter 15,000 square feet warehouse in Brighton, Michigan, is a car enthusiast's dream.

From the rarest, 1954 Duntov Mule to the newest exotic, 2023 Ferrari Roma, the owner of the collection, Ken Lingenfelter, says it took him ten years to build this place of nearly 200 cars.

VIDEO: Cruise Woodward Avenue with car expert Ken Lingenfelter

Cruise Woodward Avenue with car expert Ken Lingenfelter

Annual open houses are the only time the car collection is open to the public, with proceeds supporting charities.

This year's spring open house will benefit the American Caner Society.

The event will be held on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 7819 Lochlin Drive in Brighton.

Check out the flyer below for more details:

For more details about the Lingenfelter Collection Spring Open House, visit: https://www.thelingenfeltercollection.com/

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WXYZ named Station of the Year by MAB