Lingenfelter Collection hosting this year's car fundraiser on April 20 to benefit American Cancer Society

(WXYZ) — The Lingenfelter 15,000 square feet warehouse in Brighton, Michigan, is a car enthusiast's dream.

From the rarest, 1954 Duntov Mule to the newest exotic, 2023 Ferrari Roma, the owner of the collection, Ken Lingenfelter, says it took him ten years to build this place of nearly 200 cars.

VIDEO: Cruise Woodward Avenue with car expert Ken Lingenfelter

Annual open houses are the only time the car collection is open to the public, with proceeds supporting charities.

This year's spring open house will benefit the American Caner Society.

The event will be held on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 7819 Lochlin Drive in Brighton.

Check out the flyer below for more details:

For more details about the Lingenfelter Collection Spring Open House, visit: https://www.thelingenfeltercollection.com/