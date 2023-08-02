Link identified between alcohol, higher blood pressure

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — This study is very interesting. It found that even one drink a day can impact your blood pressure over time - even in people who do not have high blood pressure.

Data involved more than 19,500 adults from three countries - the United States, Korea, and Japan. All participants were tracked for at least five years. The analysis showed that alcohol raised both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Blood pressure is measured using two numbers.



Systolic is the top number - it measures the pressure in your arteries when your heart beats.

Diastolic is the bottom number – it measures the pressure in your arteries when your heart rests between beats.

When researchers compared drinkers to non-drinkers, they found that men and women who consumed an average of 12 grams of alcohol per day experienced an increase of 1.25 mm Hg in their systolic blood pressure. To put this into perspective, 12 grams of alcohol is slightly less than the amount found in a 12-ounce can of beer, a 5-ounce glass of wine, or a 1.5-ounce shot of spirits.

Additionally, those who consumed approximately four times that average amount, or 48 grams of alcohol daily, saw their systolic number go up by 4.9 mm Hg. So, the more the person drank, the bigger the impact.

As for the diastolic or bottom number, it also went up but only in men. Among those who consumed an average of 12 grams of alcohol daily, the diastolic number rose by 1.14 mm Hg. And for those who consumed an average of 48 grams daily, the diastolic number rose to 3.1 mm Hg.

It’s unclear why alcohol affects blood pressure. It’s possible that it triggers an increase through the "fight and flight" system. It might be linked to how the kidneys regulate blood pressure or how alcohol elevates cortisol, the stress hormone.

Regardless, one thing we know for sure is that high blood pressure is detrimental – it’s known as a "silent killer." It raises your risk of heart disease, stroke, and chronic kidney disease. If you have high blood pressure, make lifestyle changes like not smoking, eating healthy, managing stress, getting 150 minutes of physical activity per week and cutting or limiting the amount of alcohol consumed. Of course, it's important to see your family doctor, they can conduct proper assessments and help you manage this condition.