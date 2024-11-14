Linkin Park coming to Detroit in August for 1st show in more than a decade

Linkin Park is coming to Detroit next year as part of the "FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR" that is continuing into 2025.

The tour is the first for the band in seven years and the first since the death of its lead singer, Chester Bennington.

It will feature Mike Shinoda, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Joe Hahn, Colin Brittain and the new singer, Emily Armstrong.

They'll be at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Aug. 14 with support from PVRIS.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” Shinoda said in a statement. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

Linkin Park last played metro Detroit during a show at then-DTE Energy Music Theatre in August 2014.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 21 at 12 p.m.