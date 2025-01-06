Lions home playoff games to bring in $20M - $40M for the city, here's where those dollars will go

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions' success, is all of Detroit's success.

"The Lions win last night was so enormous," said Claude Molinari, Visit Detroit's President & CEO.

Related Video: Claude Molinari talks about the economic impact of the Lions' success

FULL INTERVIEW: Claude Molinari, Visit Detroit's President & CEO, talks about Lions' economic impact

As the number one seed in the NFC Playoffs, the Detroit Lions have now secured at least one, maybe two home playoff games.

According to Molinari, that means millions for the city.

"A Lions normal home game is worth about $10 million to the region, a playoff game on primetime would be worth $20 million, and the idea that we could host two playoff games would be enormous for our region," said Molinari.

He said that the 2024 Lions home playoff games brought in $40 million for the city, they now hope to see the same this January.

As far as where all those dollars go?

Hotels, restaurants, Lyft drivers, local stagehands, and merchandise shops.

FanaticU across the street from Ford Field is one of those shops.

Wayne Bangle, a sales clerk there, told 7 News Detroit, "Our phone has been ringing off the hook today."

Bangle said that people from across the country and world have been coming in, wanting to buy anything and everything Detroit Lions.

He said that selling Detroit Lions merch this year, "is like winning the lotto."

Many of the customers Monday came in hoping for NFC North Champions gear, which Bangle said will come in Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Molinari, all of this excitement has already led to future Detroit event bookings from companies across the world.

Related Video: Take a look around the Lions' We Want More Tour Bus

Take a tour of the Lions' We Want More Tour Bus

"It’s unfathomable really," said Molinari. "The worldwide audience seeing our city, it’s a perception change."