Lions’ Jameson Williams surprises 12-year-old Warren crash victim with FaceTime call

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 12-year-old Warren student recovering from serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck got an unexpected surprise from one of his favorite Detroit Lions players.

Trevor “TJ” Travier was injured Oct. 15 while riding his bike on Van Dyke near Nine Mile Road in Warren. The Lincoln Middle School seventh grader has been hospitalized at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor since the crash.

WATCH VIDEO REPORT BY 7 NEWS DETROIT'S TONY GEFTOS BELOW

Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams surprises 12-year-old crash victim with FaceTime call

Two weeks later, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson “Jamo” Williams surprised Trevor with a FaceTime call.

“I appreciate you being a fan of me, man,” Williams told Trevor. “I’m thinking about you. I hope everything go OK, man. I’m thinking about you in my heart for sure.”

The moment came together with help from Warren police school resource Officer Adnan Durrani.

Durrani said he wanted to do something special for Trevor, who plays football for the Lincoln Abes. Durrani graduated from the school and also played football there.

“With me going to this school, I graduated from the school, played football, it just meant a little bit more to me, especially the severity of the accident,” Durrani said. “I wanted to do something for him.”

Tony Geftos 7 News Detroit's Tony Geftos talks with Lincoln Middle School Resource Officer Adnan Durrani of Warren Police

Durrani reached out to the Detroit Lions, who sent Trevor a gift box filled with team gear. Then came the FaceTime call with Williams.

The two even talked about playing Madden.

“I be throwing the ball up to you every game in Madden,” Trevor told Williams.

“That’s how you play,” Williams replied. “That’s how I play on Madden, too.”

Trevor’s father, Trevor Travier Sr., said seeing his son smile was what mattered most.

“I’m looking at my son, he’s smiling, he’s happy,” he said. “That’s all that matters, that he’s happy and he’s smiling.”

Warren Police Lions Wide Receiver Jameson "Jamo" Williams on FaceTime with Trevor in the hospital

Trevor’s parents said the surprise came as their son was undergoing additional treatment for injuries from the crash. They said he suffered severe nerve damage and had one finger amputated.

His mother, Racine Hawes, said the call meant a lot to the family.

“My son had just came out of surgery when Jamo contacted him, so that really lifted his spirits,” Hawes said. “We appreciate all the love and support we’ve been getting throughout this process, and that’s something that he’s never going to forget.”

Williams ended the conversation with more encouragement for the young football player.

“You’re really on our mind,” Williams told him. “We really appreciate you being a fan of us, man. I hope everything go OK, and I’m praying for you for sure, bro.”

Trevor’s parents said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. For now, their focus is on their son’s recovery. They have set up an online fundraiser to help pay for expenses. To donate, CLICK HERE.

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