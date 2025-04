GREEN BAY, Wisc. — With the 28th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.

In 51 games across four seasons, Williams has racked up 136 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 10 passes defended, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

The Lions have six picks left in the draft, barring any trades. Stay with 7 News Detroit for more draft updates over the weekend.