List: 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month events in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed in the United States from September 15 to October 15 to honor the history, cultures and contributions of Americans with cultural ties to Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

First observed in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson, the week was extended to 30 days in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan.

"The day of September 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September18, respectively. Also, Columbus Day or Día de la Raza, which is October 12, falls within this 30 day period," said the Library of Congress.

In the city of Detroit, Hispanics represent nearly 8% of the population. And they're contributions can be seen throughout the state.

In commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month, here is a list of events happening throughout metro Detroit.

HYPE Churro Food Bar- Hispanic Heritage Month

September 22, 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Detroit Public Library's Main Branch

Hey teens! In celebration of Hispanic Hertiage Month, stop by our teen HYPE center to be introduced to some yummy churros! Learn about the history of this sweet treat and after have fun adding your own toppings and decorate your own churro. Toppings will be: Chocolate, peanuts (please let us know if you have an allergy), cinnamon, powdered sugar, cake frosting and candy pieces.

The free event is open for teens 13-18.

The event will take place at the Detroit Public Library's Main Branch located at 5201 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with The Ballet Folklórico de Detroit

September 23, 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Enjoy the amazing costumes and lively music and dance of this nationally-famous company comprised of people of all ages as they perform traditional Mexican dance.

The free event is open to everyone!

The event will take place at the Detroit Public Library's Campbell Branch located at 8733 W Vernor Highway in Detroit.

Ofrendas: Celebrating el Día de Muertos 2023

September 23-November 5

The eleventh installment of Ofrendas: Celebrating el Día de Muertos features 14 ofrendas, or offerings, by local artists and community members. The annual exhibition, designed to familiarize visitors with ofrendas and the Mexican traditions of the Day of the Dead, builds a sense of community as visitors identify with the reasons and ways people honor the deceased while collectively taking part in the act of remembering. The display has become one of the DIA's most popular exhibitions.

The installation was developed in partnership with the Consulate of Mexico in Detroit, the Southwest Detroit Business Association and Mexicantown CDC.

The exhibit is free for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

The exhibit will take place at the Detroit Institute of Arts located at 5200 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

Tiffany Alfonseca and Monica Hernandez: Found in Translation

September 23-November 8

The exhibit will take place at Library Street Collective located at 1260 Library Street in Detroit.

Library Street Collective is pleased to present a two-person exhibition with New York-based artists Tiffany Alfonseca and Monica Hernandez, titled Found in Translation and opening September 23rd, 2023. The featured series of figurative paintings, imbued with vibrant colors that echo the artists’ Dominican heritage, explore the interplay of place and time in relation to representations of the female body.

2023 Hispanic Film Fest: Tiempo de Lluvia

September 28, Noon

Director Itandehui Jansen chronicles the internal migration from rural to urban areas of Mexico in the life of three generations: Soledad, a traditional healer; Adela, her daughter who makes a living in Mexico city; and her grandson Jose who must leave their rural community to join her mother.

The free film festival will take place at Oakland Center located at 312 Meadow Brook Road in Rochester.

Ballet Folklorico de Detroit

October 7, 2:00 p.m.

Travel through the many different and beautiful regions of Mexico with Ballet Folklorico de Detroit, a community group of passionate dancers who dedicate their time and talent to preserve Mexican culture and traditions through dance. With each style of dress, music, and footwork showcased in every performance, the dancers aim to delight viewers and ignite a spark of interest in, and respect for, Mexican culture.

The event is free and open to all ages.

The performance will take place at the Detroit Film Theatre inside the Detroit Institute of Arts located at 5200 Woodward Ave in Detroit.

LAZOS Detroit – Hispanic Cultural Festival

October 8, 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This family-friendly event will feature performances on two stages all day long, celebrating the rich Hispanic Heritage of Detroit’s immigrant community, featuring the inspiring documentary film “Michoacán to Michigan”. There will be a marketplace with Business Alianzas Mercadito Vendors, artesanías and art, food trucks and antojitos mexicanos, a tequila tasting to launch Tequila Cabresto Blanco, resource tables, a photo booth sponsored by Alliance Catholic Credit Union, face painting and other activities for the kids.

Admission to the festival is $5.

The festival will take place at Vallarta LIVE located at 4381 Larkins Street in Detroit.

2023 Latino Talent Awards- Premios Talentos Latinos 2023

October 12, 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The 5th Annual Talentos Latinos Awards recognizes the work and service of many Hispanic unsung heroes who work hard for the betterment of the Latino community in Michigan and will also highlight the diversity of the Latino community in Michigan.

Admission to the event is $60 per person.

The awards ceremony will be held at The Lincoln Manor - Banquet Hall & Event Center located at 25160 West Outer Drive in Lincoln Park.

Friday Night Live! Tres Souls

October 27, 7:00 p.m.

For the last decade, Tres Souls—Rocio Mendoza, Roberto Carlos, and Jesus Martinez—have serenaded Los Angeles audiences with their interpretation of bolero, a musical genre that draws from the 1940s “golden era” of Mexican cinema as well as popular recordings from the 1950s and 1960s.

The free performance will be held in the Rivera Court at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The Detroit Institute of Arts is located at 5200 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

If there is an event you would like included on this list, please email webteam@wxyz.com.