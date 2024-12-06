List: Detroit warming centers and shelters as cold weather blankets area

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit has declared a cold weather health emergency and is providing resources such as shelters and warming centers for those in need.

Snow, wind and low wind chills moved into Michigan this week, creating unsafe conditions. Wind chills could reach the single digits overnight Thursday.

The city says this week, warming centers are available for the general public and there are shelters for those without homes. Detroit libraries are also a place residents can stay warm.

Veterans looking for shelter should call 866-313-2520 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

WARMING CENTERS



Cass Community Social Services - for families and women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - for families and women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - for single males

In addition, warming centers have been open since early November, which have 100 more emergency shelter beds for overnight stays during the winter. The centers also provide two meals, showers, sleeping accommodations and housing assistance services for those experiencing homelessness.

RECREATION CENTERS

From Thursday at 5 p.m. through Friday at 5 p.m., the Farwell Recreation Center, located at 711 E. Outer Drive, and the Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center, located at 8431 Rosa Parks Boulevard, will be open for residents needing a warm place to go. Regular hours for centers across the city are below:



Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon Street: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue: Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closed Saturday

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley Street: Monday through Friday from 1 to 9 p.m.; closed Saturday

Community Center at AB Ford, 100 Lenox Street: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser Road: Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Saturday

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive: Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closed Saturday

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade Street: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort Street: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon Street: Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. 9 p.m.; closed Saturday

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers Road: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere Street; Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DETROIT LIBRARIES

Detroit Public Library branches are options to stay warm during normal operating hours. The Main Library is open Monday and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Library branch hours can be found at detroitpubliclibrary.org.

SHELTER ACCESS

To access the shelters and receive an assessment, call the city’s Housing Services Helpline at 866-313-2520 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Residents can go in person for assessments at the Cass Community Social Services at 11850 Woodrow Wilson Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents can also go in person to NOAH at Central at 23 E. Adams on the second floor between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For more information, visit camdetroit.org.

EMERGENCY HOUSING SERVICES

The Detroit Housing Services is providing help for people with housing emergencies. You can call the helpline at 866-313-2520 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

