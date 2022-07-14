LIST: Michigan resources for survivors of domestic violence

(WXYZ) — There are a number of resources across Michigan aimed at helping survivors of domestic violence.
We've compiled a few of them below from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. For a more comprehensive list, visit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' website.
U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224.
HAVEN of Oakland County
24-hour crisis & support: 248-334-1274
Toll-free crisis line: 877-922-1274
TTY line: 248-972-2540
HAVEN's business number: 248-334-1284
Website: https://www.haven-oakland.org/
Mt Clemens - Turning Point Inc.
Phone: 586-463-4430
Crisis: 586-463-6990
Website: https://turningpointmacomb.org
Care House of Macomb County
Phone: 586-463-0123
Website: www.mccarehouse.org
Detroit - YWCA/Interim House Metro Detroit
Phone: 313-862-3580
Crisis: 313-862-5300
Website: www.ywcadetroit.org
Detroit - Wayne County SAFE Program
Phone: 313-369-9701
Crisis: 313-430-8000
Website: http://wcsafe.org
Plymouth - First Step
Phone: 734-416-1111
Crisis: 734-459-5900 or 888-453-5900
Website: www.firststep-mi.org
Southgate - Kids Talk Child Advocacy Center
Phone: 734-785-7700
Website: www.kids-talkcac.org
Ann Arbor DV Project / SafeHouse Center
Phone: 734-973-0242
Crisis: 734-995-5444
Website: www.safehousecenter.org