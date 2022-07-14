Watch Now
LIST: Michigan resources for survivors of domestic violence

When domestic violence shelters needed to limit capacity because of COVID, some hotels stepped in to temporarily relieve the need. However, experts say the need goes beyond that, with more funding required for legal resources and counseling services.
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 10:07:20-04

(WXYZ) — There are a number of resources across Michigan aimed at helping survivors of domestic violence.

We've compiled a few of them below from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. For a more comprehensive list, visit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' website.

U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224.

HAVEN of Oakland County
24-hour crisis & support: 248-334-1274
Toll-free crisis line: 877-922-1274
TTY line: 248-972-2540
HAVEN's business number: 248-334-1284
Website: https://www.haven-oakland.org/

Mt Clemens - Turning Point Inc.
Phone: 586-463-4430
Crisis: 586-463-6990
Website: https://turningpointmacomb.org

Care House of Macomb County
Phone: 586-463-0123
Website: www.mccarehouse.org

Detroit - YWCA/Interim House Metro Detroit
Phone: 313-862-3580
Crisis: 313-862-5300
Website: www.ywcadetroit.org

Detroit - Wayne County SAFE Program
Phone: 313-369-9701
Crisis: 313-430-8000
Website: http://wcsafe.org

Plymouth - First Step
Phone: 734-416-1111
Crisis: 734-459-5900 or 888-453-5900
Website: www.firststep-mi.org

Southgate - Kids Talk Child Advocacy Center
Phone: 734-785-7700
Website: www.kids-talkcac.org

Ann Arbor DV Project / SafeHouse Center
Phone: 734-973-0242
Crisis: 734-995-5444
Website: www.safehousecenter.org

