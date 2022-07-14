LIST: Michigan resources for survivors of domestic violence

(WXYZ) — There are a number of resources across Michigan aimed at helping survivors of domestic violence.

We've compiled a few of them below from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. For a more comprehensive list, visit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' website.

U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224.

HAVEN of Oakland County

24-hour crisis & support: 248-334-1274

Toll-free crisis line: 877-922-1274

TTY line: 248-972-2540

HAVEN's business number: 248-334-1284

Website: https://www.haven-oakland.org/

Mt Clemens - Turning Point Inc.

Phone: 586-463-4430

Crisis: 586-463-6990

Website: https://turningpointmacomb.org

Care House of Macomb County

Phone: 586-463-0123

Website: www.mccarehouse.org

Detroit - YWCA/Interim House Metro Detroit

Phone: 313-862-3580

Crisis: 313-862-5300

Website: www.ywcadetroit.org

Detroit - Wayne County SAFE Program

Phone: 313-369-9701

Crisis: 313-430-8000

Website: http://wcsafe.org

Plymouth - First Step

Phone: 734-416-1111

Crisis: 734-459-5900 or 888-453-5900

Website: www.firststep-mi.org

Southgate - Kids Talk Child Advocacy Center

Phone: 734-785-7700

Website: www.kids-talkcac.org

Ann Arbor DV Project / SafeHouse Center

Phone: 734-973-0242

Crisis: 734-995-5444

Website: www.safehousecenter.org

