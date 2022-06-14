List of cooling centers in metro Detroit counties amid rising temperatures

(WXYZ) — As temperatures rise, metro Detroit counties will begin opening up its cooling centers for residents.
In Detroit five recreational centers will be opened to provie air-conditioned comfort for residents.
Those cooling centers include: Adams / Butzel Center Cooling Center, Farwell Recreation Center Cooling Center, Kemeny Recreation Center Cooling Center, Patton Recreation Center Cooling Center, Patton Recreation Center Cooling Center, and Williams Recreation Center.
Each facility is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In Canton, Summit on the Park and Canton Public Library will be open for residents looking to cool off. They will be open on June 13 to June 18.
The city of Westland will also have several cooling centers open and in addition to them, their H2O Zone Spray Park located at 1901 N. Carlson will also be open 7 days a week from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.. An entrance fee is required.
The Westland Shopping Center is also open for Westland residents looking to cool off.
Full list of metro cooling centers
List of cooling centers in Detroit:
- Adams / Butzel Center Cooling Center
10500 Lyndon Detroit, MI (313) 628-0990
Monday – Friday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday & Sunday Closed
- Farwell Recreation Center Cooling Center
2711 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, 48234 (313) 628-2028
Monday – Friday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday & Sunday Closed
- Kemeny Recreation Center Cooling Center
2260 S. Fort, Detroit, 48217 (313) 628-2819
Monday – Friday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday & Sunday Closed
- Patton Recreation Center Cooling Center
2301 Woodmere, Detroit, 48209 (313) 628-2000
Monday – Friday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday & Sunday Closed
- Williams Recreation Center
8431 Rosa Parks Blvd., Det., 48206 (313) 628-2039
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday Closed
For more information about the cooling centers, contact the Detroit Health Department at (313) 876-4000.
List of cooling center in Canton:
- Summit on the Park
46000 Summit Parkway, Canton, 48188 (734/394-5460)
Tuesday - Thursday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday - Saturday 7 a.m. – Noon
Sunday, June 19: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Cooling Center guests are asked to check in at the front desk.
- Canton Public Library
1200 S. Canton Center Road, Canton 48188 (734/397-0999)
Tuesday - Wednesday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday - Saturday closed
Sunday Noon - 6 p.m.
Cooling Centers in Westland:
- Westland City Hall
36300 Warren Road
Tuesday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Fire Station #1
35701 Central City Parkway
Monday - Sunday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Fire Station #3
28801 Annapolis
Monday - Sunday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- The Police Station
6701 Ford Road
Monday - Sunday 24 hours
- The Friendship Center
1119 N. Newburgh Road
Tuesday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center
32150 Dorsey Road
Tuesday - Wednesday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Thursday 9 a.m. - 6:00p.m.
- William P. Faust Library
6123 Central City Parkway
Monday - Sunday 9:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.
Signs of heat-related illness include headache, dizziness, nausea, heavy sweating, pale or flushed skin and confusion. The American Red Cross recommends the following treatment for people suffering from heat-related illness:
- Move the victim to a cool place.
- Give him or her cool water to drink.
- Apply ice packs or cool wet cloths to the skin.
- If a victim refuses water, vomits, or loses consciousness, call 9-1-1 immediately.