List of cooling centers in metro Detroit counties amid rising temperatures

(WXYZ) — As temperatures rise, metro Detroit counties will begin opening up its cooling centers for residents.

In Detroit five recreational centers will be opened to provie air-conditioned comfort for residents.

Those cooling centers include: Adams / Butzel Center Cooling Center, Farwell Recreation Center Cooling Center, Kemeny Recreation Center Cooling Center, Patton Recreation Center Cooling Center, Patton Recreation Center Cooling Center, and Williams Recreation Center.

Each facility is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In Canton, Summit on the Park and Canton Public Library will be open for residents looking to cool off. They will be open on June 13 to June 18.

The city of Westland will also have several cooling centers open and in addition to them, their H2O Zone Spray Park located at 1901 N. Carlson will also be open 7 days a week from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.. An entrance fee is required.

The Westland Shopping Center is also open for Westland residents looking to cool off.

Full list of metro cooling centers

List of cooling centers in Detroit:



Adams / Butzel Center Cooling Center

10500 Lyndon Detroit, MI (313) 628-0990

Monday – Friday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday Closed

Farwell Recreation Center Cooling Center

2711 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, 48234 (313) 628-2028

Monday – Friday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday Closed

Kemeny Recreation Center Cooling Center

2260 S. Fort, Detroit, 48217 (313) 628-2819

Monday – Friday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday Closed

Patton Recreation Center Cooling Center

2301 Woodmere, Detroit, 48209 (313) 628-2000

Monday – Friday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday Closed

Williams Recreation Center

8431 Rosa Parks Blvd., Det., 48206 (313) 628-2039

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday Closed

For more information about the cooling centers, contact the Detroit Health Department at (313) 876-4000.

List of cooling center in Canton:



Summit on the Park

46000 Summit Parkway, Canton, 48188 (734/394-5460)

Tuesday - Thursday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday - Saturday 7 a.m. – Noon

Sunday, June 19: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cooling Center guests are asked to check in at the front desk.

Canton Public Library

1200 S. Canton Center Road, Canton 48188 (734/397-0999)

Tuesday - Wednesday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday - Saturday closed

Sunday Noon - 6 p.m.

Cooling Centers in Westland:



Westland City Hall

36300 Warren Road

Tuesday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Fire Station #1

35701 Central City Parkway

Monday - Sunday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fire Station #3

28801 Annapolis

Monday - Sunday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The Police Station

6701 Ford Road

Monday - Sunday 24 hours

The Friendship Center

1119 N. Newburgh Road

Tuesday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center

32150 Dorsey Road

Tuesday - Wednesday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. - 6:00p.m.

William P. Faust Library

6123 Central City Parkway

Monday - Sunday 9:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Signs of heat-related illness include headache, dizziness, nausea, heavy sweating, pale or flushed skin and confusion. The American Red Cross recommends the following treatment for people suffering from heat-related illness:

