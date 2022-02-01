Watch
List of snow emergencies as metro Detroit braces for winter storm

WXYZ
Posted at 9:21 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 11:01:45-05

(WXYZ) — As metro Detroit braces for a winter storm over the next few days, we're compiling a list of snow emergencies in the area.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for metro Detroit from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 11 p.m. Thursday.

The biggest storm in 7 years will get started late Tuesday as rain and then be all snow by the Wednesday morning drive. Widespread amounts of 10"-14" will fall across metro Detroit with some spots in Lenawee and Monroe counties hitting 16". These totals are for all of Wednesday and Thursday combined.

During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets.

View a list of snow emergencies below:

- City of Rockwood: starting at noon on Wednesday and until further notice
- The Village of Dundee: starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning until Saturday at noon
- City of St. Clair: starting 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. on Friday
- City of Lincoln Park: starting 9 a.m. on Wednesday to 5 p.m. on Friday
- St. Clair Shores: starting 7 p.m. on Tuesday (no parking on any city street after Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 7:00 am until the snow emergency is lifted or your street has been plowed)

