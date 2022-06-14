LIST: Schools across metro Detroit cancel or adjust dismissal times ahead of extreme heat

(WXYZ) — As Southeast Michigan braces for extreme heat Wednesday, schools across metro Detroit are canceling classes or adjusting dismissal times.

Check out the list of school districts below and how they plan to adjust due to the heat:

DEARBORN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Due to excessive heat, all Dearborn Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, June 15.

A heat index of over 105 degrees on Wednesday prompted the district to close schools.

All staff and students will not have to report to class.

Thursday classes have not been canceled due to the heat index forecast not being as severe.

Several Dearborn schools do have air-conditioning throughout the building and the ones that do not have at least one common area with air.

The district is reminding all staff and students to stay hydrated and limit activity during midday hours when temperatures are in the 90s or above.

DETROIT PUBLIC SCHOOLS COMMUNITY DISTRICT

The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced that all schools will be dismissing three hours early Wednesday through Friday this week due to the expected high temperatures.

Virtual schooling is the exception, according to the district.

The district says in a statement that regular and daily transportation will be provided for the arrival and dismissal.

Decisions on after school programs and activities will reportedly be made by the principals, and graduation ceremonies will go on as planned.

EASTPOINTE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Eastpointe Community Schools will be closed on Wednesday, June 15. Thursday will remain a full day of school and Friday will remain a half day of school, according to the district's website.

LIVONIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Livonia Public Schools will be doing an early release on Wednesday due to the expected high temperatures, according to an email sent to district families.

According to the email, Wednesday will be a half day, with schools dismissing at their normal half-day schedule. High schools were already reportedly scheduled for a half day on Wednesday, and all schools had been previously scheduled to have half days on Thursday and Friday; that schedule will remain unchanged.

The superintendent said in the email that the district has a current plan to install air conditioning in all schools. The work is expected to be finalized at all 23 school buildings by fall 2023.

SOUTHFIELD PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Southfield Public Schools will be closing on Wednesday due to the extreme heat, according to a statement on their website.

