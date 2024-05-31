LISTEN: Eminem releases new single 'Houdini,' calling back to early 2000s

Eminem is calling back to the early 2000s with his new single "Houdini," which was released on Friday ahead of an upcoming album.

Earlier this week, he teased the song, and it begins with Em's longtime manager, Paul Rosenburg," saying "Good f***ing luck, you're on your own."

The song also begins with the same style that his 2002 hit song "Without Me" started with, and references many people throughout the song.

Other aspects of the music video, that was also released on Friday. morning, play back to the "Without Me" music video, including Eminem and Dr. Dre re-enacting their scene driving a car as superheroes.

Check out the video here

Eminem is set to release his latest album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)," later this summer.