Little Caesars announces return of pretzel crust pizza

(WXYZ) — After taking over the internet last week with their "corncob crust pizza," Little Caesars Pizza announced the return of the pretzel crust pizza to the United States.

According to Little Caesars, the re-launch of the pretzel crust pizza has been highly anticipated. It was first announced as a limited-time promotion in 2014.

The pizza comes with a large, buttery-flavored pretzel crust, creamy cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella and Muenster cheeses and pepperoni. You can also add cheese-stuffed crust or have the pizza made with tomato sauce instead of the cheddar cheese sauce.

“We are thankful to have countless Pretzel Crust Pizza fans that are extremely vocal about their love for this product,” said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer, Little Caesars. "Despite bringing it back several times, it feels like the pretzel fervor has not waned. We’re bracing ourselves for the predictable outcry on social media when it eventually goes away again."

Customers can get the pizza for $6.99 for a limited time, or pick up a HOT-N-READY pizza at participating locations.