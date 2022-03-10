Watch
Little Caesars closes its Russian locations amid Ukraine invasion

Posted at 1:20 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 13:20:12-05

(WXYZ) — Little Caesars has announced that they will be closing their Russian locations.

The Michigan-based pizza franchise only has three storefronts in Russia, and according to Director of Communications Jill Proctor, they have only been in the market since last month.

In a statement, the franchise states that they are joining together with colleagues around the globe in the hope of a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Little Caesars has over 5,000 locations making it the third-largest pizza franchise in the United States.

