Little Caesars launches new 4-Quarter Calzony ahead of NFL season

Little Caesars is bringing back its pizza-calzone combination and making it better with a variety of toppings.

The Detroit-based pizza company announced the new "4-Quarter Calzony" just before the start of the 2023 NFL season. Little Caesars is the official pizza sponsor of the league.

The product features four different meats – pepperoni, bacon, ham and Italian sausage – all on the calzone-like crust that is topped with a buttery flavored spread, filled with mozzarella and one meat from the center. It's also served with Crazy Sauce for dipping.

“The 4-Quarter Calzony ensures everyone at the pregame or watch party has something to eat,” said Greg Hamilton, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. “You can satisfy cravings with just one product instead of getting four different pizzas. Combined with the calzone crust, this innovative menu item is a victory for any get-together.”

The pizza-calzone hybrid is available at Little Caesars stores now for $8.99. Fans can get it as a hot-n-ready from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day starting Sept. 11 at participating locations.