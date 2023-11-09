Little Caesars to offer free pizza for veterans, active duty military members on Veterans Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Little Caesars® to offer all U.S. veterans and active military service members a free HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo on Veterans Day at participating stores across the U.S.

The free Lunch Combo features four slices of Little Caesars Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

"All of us at Little Caesars are thankful to our veterans and military members for their service," said Little Caesars President and CEO David Scrivano. "In addition to complimentary lunch on Veterans Day, our family-owned company remains committed to supporting these heroes all year round with initiatives like the Little Caesars Veterans Program."

On November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., veterans and active military service members can receive the free Lunch Combo.

"As an organization, we believe that our veterans, the men, and women who have given so much to serve our country, should return home with business prospects to help them achieve their hopes and dreams," said Jeremy Vitaro, Chief Development Officer for Little Caesars. "So, we created a program to honor veterans and provide them with an opportunity to become business owners."

To redeem, no coupon is required. Proof of service, including an ID card with veteran designation, DD-214, or current military-issued ID card, must be presented for redemption.