Little Free Library launching "Read in Color" book-sharing boxes in Detroit for diverse books

(WXYZ) — The Little Free Library is bringing its "Read in Color" initiative to Detroit to distribute thousands of diverse books in neighborhoods.

In partnership with Brilliant Detroit, the Little Free Library will have 14 new book-sharing boxes in high-impact neighborhoods with nearly 2,500 books.

The first Read in Color Little Free Library was unveiled at Brilliant Detroit's Chandler Park location. Inside, you can find books that provide perspectives n racism, social justice, amplify BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and more.

“It’s critical that families and their children see themselves and their neighbors reflected in the books they read—books that incorporate lived experiences, as well as the experiences of others who may be different,” said Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit. “We know when children are able to relate to the characters in the stories they read, they are more likely to be inspired and to excel academically and in life.”

Introduced last year after the murder of George Floyd, the Read in Color program has rolled out in several cities.

“As Little Free Library continues the expansion of its Read in Color initiative across the nation, we are excited to welcome Brilliant Detroit to our roster of outstanding community partners,” said Greig Metzger, LFL’s executive director. “Our success in bringing diverse books to local neighborhoods relies on strong literacy advocates like Brilliant Detroit. This launch continues the Read in Color strategy of marshalling national resources to provide diverse books at the local level.”