Little girl beats cancer twice, rings bell twice at Children's Hospital of Michigan

The Children's Hospital of Michigan has a special bell that patients ring when they beat cancer.

Today, a little girl rang it twice.

That's because she beat cancer twice.

Maddy Brewster is just shy of her seventh birthday, but this year, her celebration will be two-fold.

"She finally can be free of all the treatments and the drugs," her mother, Wendy, said.

Maddy has Down syndrome and battled cancer ever since she was a toddler.

"She has been fighting cancer pretty much her whole life, whole life," her father, William said.

After beating cancer the first time, she was diagnosed again.

Doctors at Children's Hospital of Michigan say it's not common for a patient with Down syndrome to be hit with two different types of leukemia.

But Maddy's parents have always kept a positive attitude.

Wendy said, "We've just always said we are blessed because it could be worse."

Lots of happy tears and hugs filled the room.

Wearing shirts that say "Maddy Strong," family members came to watch Maddy ring the bell, twice.

They thanked the staff for helping Maddy through her journey.

Now, Maddy and her family are excited for her next chapter in life.

"Our hero, our inspiration. She literally has kept us strong the whole time. I've never known I've had this strength in me ever my whole life. I'm just so proud of her and I'm just honored to be her mom," Wendy added.