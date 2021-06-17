LIVE AT 10: Whitmer to announce plans to help essential workers with federal funds

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will speak on Monday after she signed a proclamation making June 17 "Essential Worker Appreciation Day."

Whitmer will be in Detroit with members of the SEIU Michigan and workers with the Detroit Fight for $15 minimum wage.

It's expected Whitmer will also announce plans for Michigan's essential workers with the state set to get $6.5 billion in federal relief funds.

“I am thankful for all of our essential workers for bravely stepping up throughout the pandemic to keep Michiganders safe and our economy running,” Whitmer said in a release. “From staffing our hospitals to keeping our grocery store shelves stocked, essential workers selflessly served during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the well-being of their fellow Michiganders. We all owe them a debt of gratitude.”