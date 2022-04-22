Live at 11: Funeral set for Patrick Lyoya, man shot & killed by Grand Rapids police

(WXYZ) — The funeral for Patrick Lyoya, the man shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer, will take place on Friday at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ.

On April 4, the 26-year-old was pulled over by a police officer and later shot in the back of the head during a struggle with the officer.

WATCH LIVE AT 11 A.M. HERE

Since the video was released last week, protestors have been taking to the streets. In Lansing on Thursday, protestors supported Lyoya's family and calls for justice.

On Friday, it's expected to be both a funeral and a rally of sorts. Civil rights icon Rev. Al Sharpton will give the eulogy.

The family's attorney, Ben Crump, said they'll once again use this as an opportunity to call out racist policing and demand the officer be charged.

Protestors at Thursday's rally in Grand Rapids are said to be marching again. Losing another Black man to police feels like a step back, and they want something to change.

Police released several videos of the shooting last week. They say Lyoya was stopped for a mismatching license plate.

He got out of the car after being pulled over, then ran. The officer tackled him and can be heard in the video telling Lyoya to stop grabbing his taser.

That's when the officer shot Lyoya in the back of the head while he was face down in the grass.

Lyoya was an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo. His family has called his death an execution.

Crump said he'll exhaust every opportunity to call out those who are responsible. That includes the officer who pulled the trigger and the department that trained him.

The officer's name has not yet been released, and there's no word on whether or not the officer will be charged.

State authorities say once they are done investigating, they'll forward their findings to the Kent County Prosecutor.