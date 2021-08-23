Live at 3: Mayor to announce selection for permanent Detroit police chief

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will announce his selection for a permanent Detroit police chief, replacing former Chief James Craig who retired earlier this summer.

James White has been serving as interim Detroit police chief, and he was among three candidates who were sent to Duggan for consideration.

Also included was Wayne County Deputy Sheriff Robert Dunlap and Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox.

The three were selected by the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners. The final choice will have to be approved by the Detroit City Council when they return from recess.

