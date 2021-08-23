Watch
News

Actions

Live at 3: Mayor to announce selection for permanent Detroit police chief

items.[0].videoTitle
Three candidates have been sent to Mayor Mike Duggan for consideration to be selected as Detroit's next top cop.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 13:12:32-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will announce his selection for a permanent Detroit police chief, replacing former Chief James Craig who retired earlier this summer.

James White has been serving as interim Detroit police chief, and he was among three candidates who were sent to Duggan for consideration.

Also included was Wayne County Deputy Sheriff Robert Dunlap and Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox.

The three were selected by the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners. The final choice will have to be approved by the Detroit City Council when they return from recess.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!