WXYZ virtual town hall discusses the 'Hidden Bias of Good People'

(WXYZ) — Following tonight's special: 'Hidden Bias of Good People,' 7 Action News dived deeper with a special virtual town hall.

Dave LewAllen, Carolyn Clifford, and Glenda Lewis hosted a discussion of the subject with a panel of experts, further examining implicit bias.

Implicit bias has been studied for years, and it's an incredibly complex topic that involves nearly every facet of society: race, gender, age, education, economics, where a person lives, how they were raised. All of these factors and more play a role in implicit bias.

Implicit bias means people do things without being aware of them, making decisions or taking actions based on preference we might have toward a person or group of people.