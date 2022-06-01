Live coverage: Mackinac Policy Conference speakers include Pete Buttigieg, Ted Koppel & more

(WXYZ) — The Mackinac Policy Conference is in full swing, bringing some of the biggest names in politics, media and more together on Mackinac Island.

The events start at 9 a.m. and run throughout the day on Mackinac Island.

Below is a schedule of events. Click here to watch live.

9 a.m. – Divided We Fall: Confronting the Perils of Polarization



Speaker: Van Jones , Host, CNN; Founder, Dream Corps

, Host, CNN; Founder, Dream Corps Panelists: Morela Hernandez , Ligia Ramirez de Reynolds Collegiate Professor of Public Policy, University of Michigan Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, Elissa Slotkin , U.S. Representative (D-MI 8)

, Ligia Ramirez de Reynolds Collegiate Professor of Public Policy, University of Michigan Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, , U.S. Representative (D-MI 8) Moderator: Rip Rapson, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Kresge Foundation

9 a.m. – Meet the MEDC: A Conversation on Growing Michigan’s Talent Pipeline



Speakers: Susan Corbin, Director, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity

Kerry Ebersole Singh, Chief Talent Solutions and Engagement Officer

9:45 a.m. – Viewing and Conversation | Gradually, Then Suddenly: The Bankruptcy of Detroit



Speaker: Sam Katz, Director and Producer

10:30 a.m. – Advancing Equitable Workplace Strategies for Michigan’s Success



Panelists: Cheryl Bergman , Executive Director, Michigan Women’s Commission, Shana Lewis , Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Workforce Programs, Trinity Health, La June Montgomery Tabron , President and Chief Executive Officer, W.K. Kellogg Foundation

, Executive Director, Michigan Women’s Commission, , Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Workforce Programs, Trinity Health, , President and Chief Executive Officer, W.K. Kellogg Foundation Moderator: Candice Fortman, Executive Director, Outlier Media, Detroit

10:30 a.m. – The Vision of Youth: Engaging Gen Zin Future Building



Panelists: Mohammad Muntakim , Member, The Skillman Foundation’s Youth Council, Logan Newman , Member, The Skillman Foundation’s Youth Council, Jeremiah Steen , Member, The Skillman Foundation’s Youth Council

, Member, The Skillman Foundation’s Youth Council, , Member, The Skillman Foundation’s Youth Council, , Member, The Skillman Foundation’s Youth Council Moderator: Angelique Power, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Skillman Foundation

11 a.m. – Meet the MEDC: A Conversation on Michigan’s Journey to Economic Greatness



Speaker: Quentin Messer Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Michigan Economic Development Corporation; President and Chair, Michigan Strategic Fund

11:45 a.m. – Conference Open



Speakers: Sandy K. Baruah, President and Chief Executive Officer, Detroit Regional Chamber, Arn Tellem, Vice Chairman, Pistons Sports and Entertainment; Chair, 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference

12:15 p.m. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Welcome

12:30 p.m. – Keynote Address: Ted Koppel

1:15 p.m. – Keynote Address: Pete Buttigieg

1:50 p.m. Keynote Address: Jon Meacham

2:30 p.m. – Michigan’s Congressional Leaders: Civility is a Priority for Progress

