Live coverage: Mackinac Policy Conference speakers include Pete Buttigieg, Ted Koppel & more

Photo gallery: Grand Hotel celebrates 130th birthday on Mackinac Island
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jun 01, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Mackinac Policy Conference is in full swing, bringing some of the biggest names in politics, media and more together on Mackinac Island.

The events start at 9 a.m. and run throughout the day on Mackinac Island.

Below is a schedule of events. Click here to watch live.

9 a.m. – Divided We Fall: Confronting the Perils of Polarization

  • Speaker: Van Jones, Host, CNN; Founder, Dream Corps
  • Panelists: Morela Hernandez, Ligia Ramirez de Reynolds Collegiate Professor of Public Policy, University of Michigan Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, Elissa Slotkin, U.S. Representative (D-MI 8)
  • Moderator: Rip Rapson, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Kresge Foundation

9 a.m. – Meet the MEDC: A Conversation on Growing Michigan’s Talent Pipeline

  • Speakers: Susan Corbin, Director, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity
    Kerry Ebersole Singh, Chief Talent Solutions and Engagement Officer

9:45 a.m. – Viewing and Conversation | Gradually, Then Suddenly: The Bankruptcy of Detroit

  • Speaker: Sam Katz, Director and Producer

10:30 a.m. – Advancing Equitable Workplace Strategies for Michigan’s Success

  • Panelists: Cheryl Bergman, Executive Director, Michigan Women’s Commission, Shana Lewis, Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Workforce Programs, Trinity Health, La June Montgomery Tabron, President and Chief Executive Officer, W.K. Kellogg Foundation
  • Moderator: Candice Fortman, Executive Director, Outlier Media, Detroit

10:30 a.m. – The Vision of Youth: Engaging Gen Zin Future Building

  • Panelists: Mohammad Muntakim, Member, The Skillman Foundation’s Youth Council, Logan Newman, Member, The Skillman Foundation’s Youth Council, Jeremiah Steen, Member, The Skillman Foundation’s Youth Council
  • Moderator: Angelique Power, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Skillman Foundation

11 a.m. – Meet the MEDC: A Conversation on Michigan’s Journey to Economic Greatness

  • Speaker: Quentin Messer Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Michigan Economic Development Corporation; President and Chair, Michigan Strategic Fund

11:45 a.m. – Conference Open

  • Speakers: Sandy K. Baruah, President and Chief Executive Officer, Detroit Regional Chamber, Arn Tellem, Vice Chairman, Pistons Sports and Entertainment; Chair, 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference

12:15 p.m. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Welcome

12:30 p.m. – Keynote Address: Ted Koppel

1:15 p.m. – Keynote Address: Pete Buttigieg

1:50 p.m. Keynote Address: Jon Meacham

2:30 p.m. – Michigan’s Congressional Leaders: Civility is a Priority for Progress

