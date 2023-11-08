LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: 2023 November election in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Polls close across metro Detroit at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for the November election, with several important races on the ballot.
Here are the races on the ballot by county in metro Detroit
Lenawee County
- Adrian city
- Hudson city
- Morenci city
- Sand Creek Community Schools
- Tecumseh city
- Tecumseh Public Schools
Livingston County
- Brighton
- Fenton Area Public Schools
- Howell
- Howell Public Schools
Macomb County
- Anchor Bay Schools
- Center Line
- Eastpointe
- Fraser
- Grosse Pointe Shores
- Lakeview Public Schools
- Mount Clemens
- New Baltimore
- Richmond
- Richmond Township
- Roseville
- St. Clair Shores
- Warren
Monroe County
- Airport Community Schools
- Bedford Public Schools
- Exeter Township
- Ida Public Schools
- Milan
- Monroe
- Petersburg
Oakland County
- Auburn Hills
- Berkley
- Birmingham
- Bloomfield Hills
- Bloomfield Hills Schools
- Brandon School District
- Clawson
- Farmington Hills
- Fenton Are Public Schools
- Fenton
- Ferndale
- Goodrich Area Schools
- Hazel Park
- Huntington Woods
- Keego Harbor
- Lake Angelus
- Lake Orion
- Lathrup Village
- Madison Heights
- Northville
- Novi
- Oak Park
- Oak Park School District
- Orchard Lake
- Pleasant Ridge
- Rochester
- Rochester Hills
- Royal Oak
- South Lyon
- Southfield
- Troy
- Clarkston
- Walled Lake
- Wixom
Sanilac County
- Fremont Township
- Sandusky Community Schools
- Speaker Township
St. Clair County
- Anchor Bay Schools
- Richmond
- Yale
Washtenaw County
- Chelsea
- Lincoln Consolidated Schools
- Manchester Community Schools
- Manchester Township
- Manchester
- Milan
- Napoleon Community Schools
- Saline
- Scio Township
Wayne County
- Airport Community Schools
- Allen Park
- Belleville
- Dearborn Heights
- Flat Rock
- Gibraltar
- Gibraltar School District
- Grosse Pointe
- Grosse Pointe Farms
- Grosse Pointe Municipal Court
- Grosse Pointe Park
- Grosse Pointe Shores
- Grosse Pointe Woods
- Grosse Pointe Woods Municipal Court
- Hamtramck
- Hamtramck Public Schools
- Harper Woods
- Inkster
- Lincoln Consolidated Schools
- Livonia
- Melvindale
- Northville
- Plymouth
- Riverview
- Riverview Community Schools
- Rockwood
- Trenton
- Westland
- Westwood Community Schools