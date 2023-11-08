Watch Now
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: 2023 November election in metro Detroit

Posted at 7:50 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 19:50:05-05

(WXYZ) — Polls close across metro Detroit at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for the November election, with several important races on the ballot.

VIEW LIVE ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Here are the races on the ballot by county in metro Detroit

Lenawee County

  • Adrian city
  • Hudson city
  • Morenci city
  • Sand Creek Community Schools
  • Tecumseh city
  • Tecumseh Public Schools

Livingston County

  • Brighton
  • Fenton Area Public Schools
  • Howell
  • Howell Public Schools

Macomb County

  • Anchor Bay Schools
  • Center Line
  • Eastpointe
  • Fraser
  • Grosse Pointe Shores
  • Lakeview Public Schools
  • Mount Clemens
  • New Baltimore
  • Richmond
  • Richmond Township
  • Roseville
  • St. Clair Shores
  • Warren

Monroe County

  • Airport Community Schools
  • Bedford Public Schools
  • Exeter Township
  • Ida Public Schools
  • Milan
  • Monroe
  • Petersburg

Oakland County

  • Auburn Hills
  • Berkley
  • Birmingham
  • Bloomfield Hills
  • Bloomfield Hills Schools
  • Brandon School District
  • Clawson
  • Farmington Hills
  • Fenton Are Public Schools
  • Fenton
  • Ferndale
  • Goodrich Area Schools
  • Hazel Park
  • Huntington Woods
  • Keego Harbor
  • Lake Angelus
  • Lake Orion
  • Lathrup Village
  • Madison Heights
  • Northville
  • Novi
  • Oak Park
  • Oak Park School District
  • Orchard Lake
  • Pleasant Ridge
  • Rochester
  • Rochester Hills
  • Royal Oak
  • South Lyon
  • Southfield
  • Troy
  • Clarkston
  • Walled Lake
  • Wixom

Sanilac County

  • Fremont Township
  • Sandusky Community Schools
  • Speaker Township

St. Clair County

  • Anchor Bay Schools
  • Richmond
  • Yale

Washtenaw County

  • Chelsea
  • Lincoln Consolidated Schools
  • Manchester Community Schools
  • Manchester Township
  • Manchester
  • Milan
  • Napoleon Community Schools
  • Saline
  • Scio Township

Wayne County

  • Airport Community Schools
  • Allen Park
  • Belleville
  • Dearborn Heights
  • Flat Rock
  • Gibraltar
  • Gibraltar School District
  • Grosse Pointe
  • Grosse Pointe Farms
  • Grosse Pointe Municipal Court
  • Grosse Pointe Park
  • Grosse Pointe Shores
  • Grosse Pointe Woods
  • Grosse Pointe Woods Municipal Court
  • Hamtramck
  • Hamtramck Public Schools
  • Harper Woods
  • Inkster
  • Lincoln Consolidated Schools
  • Livonia
  • Melvindale
  • Northville
  • Plymouth
  • Riverview
  • Riverview Community Schools
  • Rockwood
  • Trenton
  • Westland
  • Westwood Community Schools
