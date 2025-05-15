Live Nation offering $30 tickets to dozens of metro Detroit summer concerts

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Live Nation is bringing its $30 summer concerts campaign to metro Detroit.

The $30 Ticket to Summer sale includes dozens of shows that are scheduled from May through October at Pine Knob Music Theatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre and Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.

The price includes fees and other surcharges.

Tickets for the campaign go on sale May 21, with T-Mobile and Rakuten members getting early access on May 20 starting at 10 a.m.

More information can be found at livenation.com/tickettosummer.

