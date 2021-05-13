Live theatre is back at Bloomfield Hills High School with performances of 'Into the Woods'

(WXYZ) — The excitement is in the air and the stage is set because live theater is back in Bloomfield Hills!

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom takes us to the space where the magic will soon begin!

It is opening night, and Bloomfield Hills High School Performing Arts is presenting, “Into The Woods."

No, it will not be a full house. And yes, people will be at a distance. But only by space because there will be a connection in the ways that matter most.

The show will go on through Saturday night and tickets are still available at bhhs.Ludus.com. Performances are Thursday, May 13 through Satruday, May 15.

