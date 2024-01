(WXYZ) — Snow is once again causing issues on metro Detroit roads this morning, so take it slow if you're heading out.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the southern counties of metro Detroit until 1 p.m. and we'll get anywhere from 2"-4" of snow.

In Macomb County, the county road department said trucks were called in at 4 a.m. to treat the roads. Staff in Oakland County was called in at 1 a.m., and Wayne County has a full staff in this morning to treat the roads.